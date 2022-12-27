New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 287,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

