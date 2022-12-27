New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Expedia Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

