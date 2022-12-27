New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.