New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 19,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

