New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $350.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

