New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

