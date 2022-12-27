New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,304 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.