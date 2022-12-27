New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.95. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

