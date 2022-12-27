New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,192,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,119 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

