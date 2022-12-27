New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,100 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Amcor by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.