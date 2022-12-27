New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

