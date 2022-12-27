NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 55,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

