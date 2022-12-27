Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

