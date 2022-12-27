Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.