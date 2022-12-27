Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
