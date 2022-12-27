Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

