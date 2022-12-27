Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

