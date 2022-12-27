Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 382,036.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

