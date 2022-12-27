Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

SYY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

