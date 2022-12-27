Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,716 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $137,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 355.3% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

