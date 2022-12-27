Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

