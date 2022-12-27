Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,530 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $28,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

