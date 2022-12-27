Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 352.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,430.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,454.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,268.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

