Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KMI opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
