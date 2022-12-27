Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.