Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

