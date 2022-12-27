Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,014 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 804,694 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,985,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 467,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 446,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 602.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,801 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

