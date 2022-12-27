Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 121,689 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 121,689 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

