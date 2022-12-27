Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 139,321 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

