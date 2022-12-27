Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 149,035 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,035 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.