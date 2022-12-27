Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 718,193 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 75.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

