Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 396,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 369,778 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,959.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.