Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 719 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OC opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

