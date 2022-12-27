Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,607 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.