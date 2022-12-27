Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

