Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 4,953 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 123,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

