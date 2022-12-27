Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 6,215 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

