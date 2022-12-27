Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.31. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

