Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

