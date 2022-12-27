Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 106.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 113.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.