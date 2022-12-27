Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,466,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 116,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average is $201.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

