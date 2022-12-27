Pendal Group Ltd Has $687,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

