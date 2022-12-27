Pendal Group Ltd Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

