Pendal Group Ltd Has $840,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 337.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

