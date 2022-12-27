Pendal Group Ltd Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,637,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

