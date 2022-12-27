Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

