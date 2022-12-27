Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 3,971 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

