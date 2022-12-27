Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $230.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

