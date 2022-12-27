Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,666 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

