Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,830 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.