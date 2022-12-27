Pendal Group Ltd Takes $985,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.
Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.