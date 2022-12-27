Pendal Group Ltd Takes $985,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.