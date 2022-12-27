Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Profile

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.